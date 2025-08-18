Agreement resignation bad look for councillor

Jim O'Malley. PHOTOS: ODT FILES

Broadsides fired by Dunedin city councillor Jim O’Malley while resigning as the hearings committee chairman have not impressed colleagues.

Several city councillors agreed the manner of his resignation was a bad look — but more for Cr O’Malley than the Dunedin City Council.

Cr O’Malley made a series of explosive claims mostly directed at council chief executive Sandy Graham as he quit the committee on Friday.

Ms Graham said the statement he issued was outrageous and Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said Cr O’Malley’s comments were completely out of order.

The Otago Daily Times asked councillors if they agreed with the mayor.

Cr David Benson-Pope said he did.

Asked if Cr O’Malley had a point about council decision-making processes leaving a bit to be desired, Cr Benson-Pope said "it seems to me any difficulties are of Cr O’Malley’s own making".

Cr O’Malley had recused himself from a hearing about a city cycleway after doubts were raised about his ability to keep an open mind, given public statements he had made.

He then quit as hearings committee chairman while firing parting shots, such as doubting the council’s commitment to following due process and claiming he was having to operate in a hostile work environment.

Cr Bill Acklin said Cr O’Malley’s earlier comments about the proposed Albany St cycleway had created an impression of bias, so stepping back from the hearing was the right call.

Council processes were robust and designed to ensure fairness, he said.

"The CEO has a clear responsibility to make sure legal requirements are met, and I believe that is exactly what has been done.

"Suggesting otherwise undermines confidence without justification," Cr Acklin said.

The manner of Cr O’Malley’s resignation had been a bad look for the council, he agreed.

"Cr O’Malley is an experienced chair, so it’s disappointing that the resignation was handled in this way," Cr Acklin said.

"Rather than attributing blame, it would have been better to step aside cleanly and focus on maintaining confidence in the process."

Cr Christine Garey said the manner of Cr O’Malley’s resignation was an unhelpful distraction.

She did not agree he had a legitimate point, and she agreed with the mayor.

Cr Carmen Houlahan said she agreed with the mayor, too.

"Anybody knows when you are a hearing chair and have to hear the item, you can’t openly show bias to one side over another, especially when it’s possible there needs to be more consultation," she said.

"The CEO received a complaint asking that the chair [recuse himself].

"She got legal advice and showed that advice to Cr O’Malley. There is nothing wrong with that — that is her job."

However, Dunedin mayoralty candidate Andrew Simms said the "obvious contempt" between Cr O’Malley and the chief executive was just the latest chapter of dysfunction at the council.

Claims that emerged last year regarding alleged bullying by the chief executive had not been adequately dealt with, he said.

Mr Simms said ratepayers’ trust and confidence in the council had now eroded further.

"The position we find ourselves in is attributable to one thing, and one thing only, and that is a complete lack of effective leadership at council."

Cr Andrew Whiley said he was stunned by Cr O’Malley’s resignation as hearings committee chairman.

Cr O’Malley had done a good job in the role, he said.

"This council has worked quite effectively through the hearings process this term in very challenging circumstances," Cr Whiley said.

The makeup of the hearings panel had varied, depending on the issue.

Cr Whiley said the panels had been well balanced and the decisions through hearings were robust and democratic.

