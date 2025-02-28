Author to have lofty presence

Regent Theatre 24-Hour Book Sale volunteer Brian Nicholls gets lost in the words while setting up at the Edgar Centre. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Fans of Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code will be excited to hear more than 30 copies of the book will be available to buy at the Regent Theatre Book sale.

Today and tomorrow, the Regent Theatre Book Sale opens for another year at the Edgar Centre, this time featuring a very tall tower of exclusively Dan Brown books.

Sale convener Kath Wallace said when one of the volunteers cracked open an ordinary-looking box and looked inside she muttered "Oh no".

The box was filled to the brim with copies of The Da Vinci Code, as well as other works by Dan Brown.

"It’s funny because you see these books and you look at them and think, ‘Surely they’re going to run out shortly’, but they never do," she said.

There was only one thing to do with such a spectacular collection: stack them in a tower.

"We wanted to see how high we could get it."

Their only regret was not thinking of the Dan Brown tower sooner.

This is not the first time the book sale has received hauls of a single title.

Mrs Wallace said years ago they received an eye-watering number of Shortland Street books — a collection which was quickly deemed unsellable.

"We didn’t know what to do with them. We thought nobody’s going to buy them ... We had one young guy working then who wrapped them up in little parcels and whenever someone came to his counter he said ‘I have a little present for you’, and he gave them one of these bundles.

"We have a lot of fun like that, but you definitely do have to be half-pied crazy to do this."

Sale proceeds will go towards funding the publication of a book celebrating the theatre’s centennial, which is coming up in 2028.

Doors will be open between 10am and 10pm today and tomorrow.

