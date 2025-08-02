King's set to battle Southland Boys' in final showdown

Southland Boys’ after beating King’s High School 32-15 in last year's Southern Schools Rugby Championship final in Invercargill. Photo: Toni McDonald

King's rule Dunedin.

The next job is to take control in Invercargill.

They dispatched Otago Boys’ 39-18 in the division 1 semifinal of the Southern Schools Rugby Championship today.

They were too strong for their cross-town rival on their home turf.

King’s ran in five tries, including one to talented fullback Lafa Tofiga, who also knocked over four conversions and two penalties to finish the game with 19 points.

They dominated the scrum again. Prop Henry Hunter put in another stellar performance.

But Southland Boys’ had an equally impressive win.

They routed John McGlashan 64-12 in Invercargill to secure a home venue for the final.

Southland Boys’ are unbeaten this season and they are chasing a fourth consecutive title.

King’s have an enormous challenge ahead next weekend.

Southland Boys’ beat them 38-12 in late May, but the rematch in Dunedin in late June was a tense affair. The visitors got the win 15-12, but Southland Boys’ are more formidable at home.

Coach Dean Moeahu was doing his best to talk up Southland Boys’ as the favourites.

"To be fair, they're solid right across the board," he said.

"It's a team where you've just got to not make mistakes. And if you don't make mistakes and you stay in the game, then you're giving yourself a chance.

"But we've also got to play. We can't sit back."

In the division 2 semifinals, Waitaki Boys’ edged St Kevin’s 26-25 in an all-Oamaru affair, and Southland Boys’ 2nds beat Dunstan 38-26 in Invercargill.

In the third-tier Plate semifinals, Mt Aspiring beat rivals Wakatipu 32-13 in Queenstown, while South Otago beat Otago Boys’ 2nds 27-19 in Balclutha.

King’s 2nds are comfortably through to the final of the Bowl (division 4) following a 28-0 win against Taieri College at Bathgate Park, and Central Southland edged Māruawai-Menzies 24-19 in Winton to join King’s 2nds in the final.

In the playoff for 17th and 18th, Cromwell cruised to a 29-0 win against John McGlashan 2nds.