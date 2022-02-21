Monday, 21 February 2022

12.04 pm

Bars reminded dancing not allowed

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Dunedin police are reminding hospitality venues they need to follow Covid-19 health rules after patrons were discovered dancing at an Octagon bar.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police responded to a tip-off that a licensed premises was not complying with the traffic light Red setting about 1am yesterday.

    Officers then found 30 to 40 patrons who were unseated and on the dancefloor.

    Under the Red setting nightclubs and bars can open, but customers must be seated and separated, which means dancing is not allowed.

    The incident will be followed up by the alcohol harm reduction officer and a reminder to other licensed premises that they need to follow the rules, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz
     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter