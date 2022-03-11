Friday, 11 March 2022

Camper van slides down bank

    By Oscar Francis
    A camper van which required a tow after sliding down a bank yesterday north of Dunedin.

    Police Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the campervan was being diven through the Kilmog area on State Highway 1, near Whites Road about 2.45pm.

    The driver stopped before of the fog line to check if the side door of the camper van was shut properly when the vehicle started slipping on the loose gravel, he said.

    The campervan slid down the bank beside the road due to the unstable ground it had stopped on.

    A tow truck was called to retrieve the campervan and the northbound lane needed to be partially closed.

    No damage to the campervan or any other property occurred, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The driver passed a breath alcohol check and was not injured, he said.

    The incident served as a reminder for motorists that pulling over should be done in a in a safe, stable area, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

