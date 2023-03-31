New recycling hub installed in student quarter

New recycling bins in the tertiary area installed by Dunedin City Council PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new recycling hub aimed at kerbing trash in Dunedin streets has been installed by the city council in the student quarter.

The Dunedin City Council has just installed the hub in the Great King St park, near the corner of Albany St.

A council spokesman said the recycling hub, which is expected to enable more inner city residents to begin recycling, was aimed at those in the surrounding area who did not have access to the kerbside recycling services or those who had limited access to recycling.

Dunedin mayor Jules Radich said the hub was an important step towards Dunedin’s waste and carbon goals.

"People living in the CBD don’t have access to a weekly kerbside recycling service, so it’s important we provide other convenient opportunities to enable them to recycle," Mr Radich said.

He hoped the new hub would help reduce the amount of material going into landfill.

Waste and Environmental Solutions group manager Chris Henderson said the Great King Street hub was the sixth facility of its kind that council has installed in the central city and tertiary precinct.

"The existing recycling hubs have all been well received and together have enabled the diversion of over 10 tonnes of recyclable material and glass from landfill each month," Mr Henderson said.

The design on the hub was created by artist Moewai Marsh (Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa), with guidance from Aukaha.

The design represented a dedication to sustainability to help reduce our impact on Papatūānuku – the mother earth figure in Māori culture – which featured at the centre of the artwork.

"I gained inspiration for these recycle hubs from my current art practice, which has been about reconnecting back to my ancestral landscapes through community and studying beautiful earth pigments here in Ōtepoti," Ms Marsh said.