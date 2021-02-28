O Week gig canned after Covid shift

Netsky. Photo: Instagram

An O Week gig tonight by a Belgian drum and bass artist has been shelved in the wake of the Covid-19 alert level shift.

Netsky had been scheduled to play at the University of Otago's Union Hall tonight, but the varsity's students' association said on social media that due to the move to level 2 "we are sadly not able to stage tonight's Netsky event".

"We are in conversation with management to discuss the possibility of a rescheduled date and will advise shortly."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last night moved Auckland back to a level 3 lockdown and the rest of the country to level 2 for a week after new community cases emerged in the country's biggest city yesterday.