O Week gig canned after Covid shift

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Netsky had been scheduled to play at the University of Otago's Union Hall tonight, but the varsity's students' association said on social media that due to the move to level 2 "we are sadly not able to stage tonight's Netsky event".
"We are in conversation with management to discuss the possibility of a rescheduled date and will advise shortly."
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last night moved Auckland back to a level 3 lockdown and the rest of the country to level 2 for a week after new community cases emerged in the country's biggest city yesterday.