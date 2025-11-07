Polytech to teach hundreds of students based in China

Max Sims. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Otago Polytechnic has signed up to a joint venture to eventually teach about 1200 Chinese students a year.

The deal with the Hunan Institute of Engineering was signed at the 2025 China Annual Conference and Expo for International Education and was a step towards strengthening the polytechnic’s collaboration in China, operations deputy executive director Max Sims said.

Mr Sims said the joint venture would allow about 300 students to commence study in China each year across three programmes — bachelor of engineering technology, mechanical and electrical and bachelor of information technology.

The students would be enrolled under Otago Polytechnic’s academic framework during their four years of study, with the first intake planned for September next year.

Polytech tutors would travel to China.

It was expected the new joint institute would have about 1200 students enrolled by its fourth year.

The initial agreement was signed for 10 years.

"This partnership strengthens Otago Polytechnic’s presence in central China, provides pathways for Chinese students to continue their studies in New Zealand and supports our long-term international growth strategy," Mr Sims said. — Allied Media