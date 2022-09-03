Polytech wins award

Otago Polytechnic’s ongoing efforts to be an inclusive workplace and organisation have been recognised at the 2022 New Zealand Diversity Awards.

The polytechnic won the Nga Ahuatanga o Te Tiriti medium-large organisation category at the awards, held in Auckland, on Wednesday.

It won the award because it reflected the significance of the Treaty of Waitangi and iwi Maori knowledge and aspirations through its Maori strategic plan, the judges said.