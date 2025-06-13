Sobering end to night out

A man who organised a sober driver for a night out in Dunedin ended up with his car impounded and a court date for his friend.

A car parked in the Octagon at 6pm yesterday caught the eye of officers patrolling in the area, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

Officers discovered the 34-year-old driver had previously had his driver's licence revoked, Sgt Lee said.

The intoxicated owner of the vehicle was sitting in the passenger seat and told officers he had asked his friend to drive his car.

He said he did not realise his friend had no licence.

The car was impounded and the driver would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

