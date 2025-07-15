Call to include feral cats in predator-free strategy

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A feral cat stalks prey on Otago Peninsula in this file photo.

Predator Free Dunedin project lead Rhys Millar says Predator Free Dunedin "strongly supports" the inclusion of feral cats as a national target species in the Predator Free 2050 (PF2050) strategy review.

In a submission to Department of Conservation-led consultation, Mr Millar said the exclusion of feral cats undermined the credibility of the PF2050 mission.

"National leadership is urgently needed to develop humane, effective, and co-ordinated approaches to feral cat management," he said.

Feral cats were apex predators and leaving them off the list of target species created "a gaping hole in the strategy", he said.

Feral cats’ exclusion also undermined education and responsible pet ownership initiatives.

"Predator Free Dunedin is committed to working alongside Doc and other partners to achieve a predator-free New Zealand. To succeed, the PF2050 strategy must empower proven landscape projects, provide sustainable funding and support, clarify roles, address the full spectrum of predator threats, and invest in knowledge retention and social licence," Mr Millar said.

Doc said it would use input from recent consultation to draft a PF2050 Strategy (2025-30) the government will consider later this year.