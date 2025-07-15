Fog delays more than a dozen Dunedin flights

Foggy conditions at Dunedin Airport. File photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Dunedin Airport had 13 flight disruptions today due to persistent fog.

An airport spokeswoman said its airline partners experienced 13 flight disruptions today, including one flight from Auckland which had to be diverted to Invercargill.

The flight was scheduled to arrive in Dunedin at 8.50am but got to the airport at 12.17pm after the Invercargill diversion.

Two other morning flights were also delayed because of the fog.

NZ5756 arrived more than three hours late at 9.14am after being scheduled to land at 6.05am and NZ5680 arrived at 9am more than two hours after its scheduled arrival at 6.35am.

The spokeswoman said Christchurch Airport was also affected by fog later in the morning and early in the afternoon which caused delays and cancellations in Dunedin.