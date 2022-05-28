Time to Hyde as students turn out for street party

Day-drinking, dollar-shop costumes, thumping bass and selfies with police officers? It must be Hyde St.

About 500 students have kicked off a day of partying on the cordoned off street, supervised by police and security guards.

Many more students are expected to arrive later today, with 3600 tickets having being sold by Otago University Students Association (OUSA), the event’s main sponsor.

A variety of costumes and flat themes were on display, including students dressed as bananas, pirates and aliens.

DJs and bands could be seen playing outside flats while attendees danced.

Hyde Street Party 2022 is under way. Photos: Gerard O'Brien

Student and Hyde St resident said Alyssa Huchinson said she was ‘‘very excited about the party.’’

She was dressed as a barbie, because that was her flat’s theme.

‘‘It’s like before Covid times, everyone's getting together again,’’ she said.

Her flatmate Tanaya Henderson was dressed as a police officer and said ‘‘the atmosphere is really awesome.’’

Everyone was there for the sake of having a good time, she said.

They had applied for their flat knowing they wanted to be part of the event, but had been worried the event would not go ahead due to Covid-19.

It was their the last year of university so they wanted to go out with a bang at the renowned event.

The best costume they had seen all day was a passing alien, they said.

University of Otago acting vice chancellor Richard Blaikie said the event was going well thanks to the efforts of OUSA, Red Frogs, Are You Okay? and emergency services.

He described the event as groups of young people having fun and enjoying a nice sunny Saturday.

OUSA president Melissa Lama said she was happy with the event which had a good vibe.

Everyone had put effort into their themes and there was a good variety of music.

Support staff on hand were proactively offering students food.

‘‘I think that's really important and definitely fosters the manakitanga of who we are here at Otago,’’ she said.

She was grateful to the emergency services and NGOs who had shown up to help get the event running and students feeling safe.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the event was going well and there had been no arrests so far.

The crowd was likely at its peak when he spoke about 3pm.

Everyone was enjoying themselves.

A few people had been kicked out for jumping fences, the numbers of which were in line with previous years, he said.

St John Coastal Otago area support manager Cam Third said things ‘‘were not too bad for us at the moment’’ at 3pm.

It had seen about eight patients, which was reasonably quiet.

The injuries were ‘‘minor stuff’’ and a lot of intoxication.

St John had about 23 staff on site, most of whom were volunteers, he said.

