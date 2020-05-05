Human nutrition students conduct consults online

The students usually gain practical experience through appointments with people who are keen to learn more about a good diet. Photo: ODT files

Dunedin human nutrition postgraduate students have had an earlier-than-expected introduction to telehealth, by giving dietary advice online during the coronavirus lockdown.

Also because of the lockdown, the 35 University of Otago students taking the master of applied science degree in human nutrition have switched from the usual face-to-face consultation to providing free advice to people in their homes, via videolinks.

The students usually gain practical experience through appointments with people who are keen to learn more about a good diet.

However, because of the lockdown, eighty online appointments, each an hour long, had already been conducted online since April 20, Dr Katherine Black, of the human nutrition department, said.

The advice and general nutritional consultations and assessments were offered on Monday and Thursday mornings, and were supervised by a registered dietitian.

Dr Black, who is director of applied nutrition and dietetics at the department, said the switch to online was also part of a wider move by the department and the university to shift to distance and online learning during the lockdown.

The masters students were grateful that the important practical component of their studies could continue, despite the lockdown, she said.

"We've had some really good feedback," she said.

Further appointments were available until May 28, and interested members of the public could also join the university staff and other postgraduate students who had already taken part, by booking throughnutrition.clinic@otago.ac.nz via internet.

