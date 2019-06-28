MBA ranked 13th in world

Robin Gauld.

The University of Otago's online MBA degree has been ranked the best in New Zealand and 13th in the world in the latest QS World University Rankings.

Established in 2014, the Otago online master of business administration is gaining growing international recognition, having been ranked 34th in last year's QS university rankings.

The degree was ranked third in this year's CEO Magazine global rankings and is to be launched in China next year.

Otago Business School pro-vice-chancellor Prof Robin Gauld said the latest ranking result reflected the Otago MBA's standing as a "world-class degree", and put the Otago school in a "very strong position, given that the MBA is often viewed as an indicator of overall quality of a business school".