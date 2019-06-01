Rain fails to dampen anniversary fireworks display

Fireworks celebrating Otago University's 150th anniversary light up the Octagon in Dunedin. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Despite rain before and hail as they left, a brave band mainly made up of families with children gathered in Dunedin's Octagon to watch a fireworks display as part of the Otago University 150th celebrations on Saturday evening.

Earlier today, celebrations were marked with a procession in central Dunedin from the School of Dentistry to the town hall.

The weather didn't come to the party, but the persistent rain didn't dampen the enthusiasm of those taking part.

Celebrations continue this evening with a fireworks display in the Octagon followed by an anniversary dinner in the town hall.