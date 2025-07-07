Otago child cancer survivor believed to be man shot

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Otago Daily Times understands Jock Davies, of Tapanui, was shot dead on Saturday.
In a social media post a family member acknowledged Davies' death "with great sadness".
"He was dearly loved and always will be!" the post read.
Davies had been diagnosed with leukaemia as a 9-year-old in 2013, and after a years-long battle underwent a successful bone marrow transplant after a relapse in 2018.
Police are investigating the death, which occurred near the remote Lords River.
Emergency services were first notified about noon on Saturday.
A search and rescue team was flown to Rakiura by helicopter and found the man, believed to be Davies, dead.
A police spokesperson said officers were speaking with people who were in the area at the time.
However, they declined to provide any further details about the death.
— APL/RNZ