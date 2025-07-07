Otago child cancer survivor believed to be man shot

Jock Davies is understood to be the victim of a hunting incident on Stewart Island. Photo: Facebook

A 21-year-old Otago man who survived a childhood cancer diagnosis is believed to be the victim in a Stewart Island hunting incident.

The Otago Daily Times understands Jock Davies, of Tapanui, was shot dead on Saturday.

In a social media post a family member acknowledged Davies' death "with great sadness".

"He was dearly loved and always will be!" the post read.

Davies had been diagnosed with leukaemia as a 9-year-old in 2013, and after a years-long battle underwent a successful bone marrow transplant after a relapse in 2018.

Police are investigating the death, which occurred near the remote Lords River.

Emergency services were first notified about noon on Saturday.

A search and rescue team was flown to Rakiura by helicopter and found the man, believed to be Davies, dead.

A police spokesperson said officers were speaking with people who were in the area at the time.

However, they declined to provide any further details about the death.

— APL/RNZ