Tuesday, 5 May 2020

Testing capacity augmented

    By John Gibb
    Southern Community Laboratories molecular pathology department head Jenny Grant with an Australian machine which tests for Covid-19. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Dunedin's Covid-19 testing capacity has been strengthened by adding an Australian testing system.

    A team that included staff from the University of Otago microbiology and immunology department and Southern Community Laboratories (SCL), earlier this year rapidly adapted a German test, which detected the first confirmed Dunedin Covid-19 cases in mid-March.

    Team member and SCL consultant clinical microbiologist Associate Prof James Ussher said the initial test, running on a United States-made automated machine, still undertook most of the city's testing for the Southern District Health Board.

    However, adding the Australian test last month had increased Dunedin's overall capacity, contributing to a city record of more than 600 tests, processed in one day late last month, and provided a valuable backup to the main system.

    Hard work by SCL molecular pathology department head Dr Jenny Grant had helped make the Australian testing system a reality in Dunedin, he said.

