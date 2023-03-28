Chemical spill dealt with

Emergency services respond to a chemical spill in Filleul St, Dunedin, yesterday. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it appeared two chemicals, at least one of which was a household product, were mixed together and accidentally spilt.

Firefighters cleared the house, diluted the chemical spill, absorbed the chemicals and ventilated the house.

Ambulance personnel checked over two men, who were not believed to have been injured.

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A witness saw police and firefighters talking to a young man in a blue T-shirt before taking him to wash his hands under a fire hydrant before he went to an ambulance.

Firefighters could be seen going into 94 Filleul St wearing gas masks.

Filleul St was cordoned off at London and Hanover Sts while emergency services worked.