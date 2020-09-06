Chimney fire spread to roof near Brighton

A two-storey house caught fire just north of Brighton this afternoon.

It was initially reported to Fire and Emergency New Zealand as a chimney fire but spread into the roof cavity, a Fenz spokesman said.

Firefighters were called about 5.10pm and had contained the fire within half an hour.

Police diverted traffic in the area.

Road closures were at Brighton Rd, where it meets Scroggs Hill Rd, and by Waldronville, where Brighton Rd meets Jeffcoates Rd.

The road closures were lifted about 7pm.