Christmas display brings joy to the world

Christmas lights never fail to bring out "the kid" in Nicole Laidler.

"It puts me in the mood for the festive season — even though I’ve not long turned 30."

The Mosgiel resident’s house is attracting a constant stream of families, who are revelling in the colourful spectacle.

While it was mainly to get her community into the Christmas spirit, it was also partly a memorial to her late father, she said.

When she was growing up, he helped spread cheer in the community by lighting up her childhood home, and people would come from around the city to see it.

Her parents collected Christmas decorations and lights from around the world for about 20 years, and the tradition started when they decided to share them with their Abbotsford community every December.

"But then Dad passed away about 12 years ago, so Mum stopped displaying them."

Nicole Laidler with her popular Christmas display in Ayrshire Dr, Mosgiel. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

She had since taken over the family tradition and had started putting her parents’ decorations up at her Mosgiel home, Ms Laidler said.

"It’s always been a huge thing in our family. We all just love Christmas. It’s a time for everyone to enjoy."

Her house is just one of many across the city which are lighting up with Christmas displays this year.

It appears Ms Laidler’s family tradition is likely to continue long into the future, because her mum keeps buying new Christmas decorations to add to the collection.

"Mum just sent me another one today. It’s a big inflatable arch.

"She gave it to me as an early Christmas present — that’s quite cool."

