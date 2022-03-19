Saturday, 19 March 2022

Crash at Queens Gardens

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo: Oscar Francis
    Emergency services attended a crash in central Dunedin this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a collision involving two cars at the intersection of Queens Gardens and Crawford St about 10.40am.

    One lane was blocked but no significant injuries occurred, the spokeswoman said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two crews from Willowbank and Dunedin Central stations attended and assisted police with traffic management at the scene.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

