Crash at Queens Gardens

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a collision involving two cars at the intersection of Queens Gardens and Crawford St about 10.40am.
One lane was blocked but no significant injuries occurred, the spokeswoman said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two crews from Willowbank and Dunedin Central stations attended and assisted police with traffic management at the scene.