Fire crews attend to a car fire on near Green Island this morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A car fire on Dunedin’s southern motorway, near Green Island, sparked an emergency response this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they responded to reports of the car fire at about 9.30am.

Crews from Mosgiel and Dunedin city stations were dispatched.

"The fire was out on our arrival and we just assisted with making the scene safe.

"We have since departed the scene."