Aggressive intruder lashes out at Dunedin Hospital security

An intruder allegedly assaulted security staff after he was found wandering around the top floor of Dunedin Hospital.

Senior Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said security called the police after removing a 24-year-old man from the hospital at about 7.30pm yesterday.

The security staff had found the man in an area used by the medical school and asked him to leave.

‘‘He became aggressive and was verbally abuse towards them and refused to leave.’’

As security was escorting him out of the hospital he grabbed them and pushed them multiple times, Snr Sgt Lee said.

Police later found him a short distance away in George St and arrested him.

He was charged with two assaults and bailed to appear in court at a later date.

