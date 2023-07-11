Alleged thief targets Balaclava, Kenmure streets

Residents in Balaclava and Kenmure are advised to check their mailboxes and cars, after a man was found with multiple items including bank cards, wallets and keys, police say.

Officers were called to the area about 5am today after members of the public noticed a man acting suspiciously.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 31-year-old man was located and arrested.

Snr Sgt Bond said police discovered that the man had been taking mail from boxes, trying car door handles and breaking into vehicles in the neighbouring suburbs.

When searched, police found dozens of bank cards, letters from various addresses, keys, clothing that did not belong to the man, as well as multiple wallets, handbags and purses.

A 31-year-old man appeared in the Dunedin District Court today on three charges of interfering with a vehicle and one of taking a credit card for a pecuniary advantage.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Jim Large without entering pleas to reappear later this month.

The defendant also faces another dishonesty charge in relation to a vehicle, which allegedly took place in May this year.

Police want to return the property and say residents missing items from their mailboxes or vehicles should contact them by calling 105.

People should remove valuables from vehicles, even overnight, Snr Sgt Bond said.

