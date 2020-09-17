Thursday, 17 September 2020

Updated 12.16 pm

Arrest after armed police flood North East Valley

    By Emma Perry and Molly Houseman
    Police on North Rd this morning. Photo: Craig Baxter
    An arrest has been made after police flooded North East Valley this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said police arrived in the area of Watts Rd about 10.50am looking to arrest a person over breached parole conditions.

    Due to the level of risk assessment about the person, armed police were required, she said.

    A reporter at the scene on North Rd close to Ross Home said seven police cars were initially at the scene but most had left by 11.30am.

    Police were armed.

    A witness said they saw a man being arrested and taken into an unmarked police car. 

    It is not yet known if charges have been laid.
     

