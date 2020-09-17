Arrest after armed police flood North East Valley

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman said police arrived in the area of Watts Rd about 10.50am looking to arrest a person over breached parole conditions.
Due to the level of risk assessment about the person, armed police were required, she said.
A reporter at the scene on North Rd close to Ross Home said seven police cars were initially at the scene but most had left by 11.30am.
Police were armed.
A witness said they saw a man being arrested and taken into an unmarked police car.
It is not yet known if charges have been laid.