Break-in scares staff at taxi firm

A man was arrested after breaking into the office of a taxi company in North Dunedin yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 29-year-old man smashed a window and gained entry to the Dunedin Taxis office.

The man scared the workers, who had to lock themselves in an office.

He was located, arrested and would appear in court, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Dunedin Taxis manager Antonio Seiuli hailed the work of police as "wonderful".

He was grateful to them and for their work, he said.