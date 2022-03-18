Friday, 18 March 2022

Break-in scares staff at taxi firm

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A man was arrested after breaking into the office of a taxi company in North Dunedin yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 29-year-old man smashed a window and gained entry to the Dunedin Taxis office.

    The man scared the workers, who had to lock themselves in an office.

    He was located, arrested and would appear in court, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    Dunedin Taxis manager Antonio Seiuli hailed the work of police as "wonderful".

    He was grateful to them and for their work, he said.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter