Charge laid after damage to courthouse

A man is led away after the front door of the Dunedin courthouse in Dunbar St was smashed yesterday. Photos: Shawn McAvinue

A man accused of smashing the front door of the Dunedin courthouse has been granted bail.

Five hours after 45-year-old Mosgiel boat-builder Scott Peter Broere was arrested for shattering the glass door at the Dunbar St entrance, he was allowed to walk out through the hole he allegedly created.

Police were called to the scene at 7.15am yesterday.

The defendant was arrested outside the court and was carrying a protest sign which read: ‘‘Now pretty sure past deals not suiting case so what are the Government and their criminal associates up to and who are the police really looking after.’’

Broere was charged with intentional damage and appeared in the Dunedin District Court before Judge Jim Large.

A security guard sweeps up the glass.

There was no discussion about the man’s alleged motives or the cost of repairing the door.

Police did not oppose bail and the defendant was released on the proviso he lived at a specified Mosgiel address and did not come within 10m of Dunbar St unless attending court.

Broere will next appear before a judge in two weeks when he will be expected to enter a plea.