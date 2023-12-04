Drugs found after car breaks down: police

Photo: ODT files

Dunedin police say they found methamphetamine after a driver's speedy escape from officers came to a grinding halt when his car broke down, spewing out smoke and sparks.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle in Mornington Rd at 11.30pm yesterday.

The 28-year-old man failed to stop for police and fled south along the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1) towards Mosgiel.

The car then started to experience mechanical problems and backfired, smoke and sparks shooting out of the exhaust.

The vehicle started to slow down to 20kmh in the 100kmh zone before coming to a stop.

Officers caught up with the vehicle but the driver jumped over to the passenger side and ran off.

Police tracker dogs located and bit the man.

He was arrested and charged with failing to stop, possession of meth utensils, possession of methamphetamine and amphetamine, and refusing to a request to provide a blood specimen.

He will appear in the district court this morning once released from hospital.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz