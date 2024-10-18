Dunedin road rage: Fake cop pensioner follows young woman home

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin pensioner claiming to be the ‘‘public police’’ followed a young woman to her doorstep after getting angry about her driving.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said after a road rage incident on Taieri Rd, Wakari at 12pm, a 65-year-old man followed a 28-year-old woman to her house.

After the man became ‘‘unhappy with the driving of the woman’’ he followed her home and confronted her on the doorstep of her home claiming he was the ‘‘public police.’’

He left eventually after the woman asked him to do so several times, Snr Sgt Reay said.

She reported the incident to the police and officers later went to his home to speak with the man.

He was trespassed from the woman’s property and police gave safety and prevention advice to both parties.

