Fourth smash-and-grab in a week

Four Square Foodlands Supermarket. Photo: Google

A pair of bungling would-be burglars fled empty handed after an early morning smash-and-grab, as another Dunedin supermarket is targeted for its tobacco.

The offenders remain at large and police suspect the attempt was linked to two smash-and grabs in Dunedin last week. A fourth burglary in the city was not believed to be linked.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said early on Saturday two men smashed their way through the main door of the Four Square Foodlands Supermarket in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

The pair tried to break open a cigarette cabinet but the alarm went off and they fled the store to a nearby vehicle, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

They drove north on Kaikorai Valley Rd and remain at large.

The attempted burglary comes after thousands of dollars worth of tobacco products was stolen last week, in smash-and-grabs of the BP service station in Mornington on Tuesday and the Port Chalmers Four Square on Thursday.

A man was arrested last week after a fourth burglary at the Brockville Supermarket that police do not believe is related to the others.

The remaining three burglaries share a similar M.O. and investigating officers suspect they are linked.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said police had visited other Four Squares in the wake of the smash-and-grabs.

He earlier said the burglaries were a reminder for shop keepers to be vigilant and keep an eye out for anyone casing their tobacco cabinets.

"A word of caution to all the shop owners: make sure cigarette security and security systems are fully operational, and take note of suspicious activity or anyone paying particular attention to their cigarette [cabinets].''

He also warned anyone to steer clear of cut price tobacco sold illicitly at the pub or on social media.

"They're being stolen to order.

"It's not just a one-off.''