Guns, drugs, cash seized in Dunedin police raid

Firearms seized by police in the Dunedin raid. Photo: NZ Police

Guns, drugs, ammo and cash were seized in a police raid in Dunedin this week.

A 67-year-old man was arrested and charged with numerous offences following the raid on Monday, said Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh, of the Southern District Organised Crime Squad.

He said police and Customs executed Operation Rubus – an investigation into controlled drug offending within the Southern District.

During the search warrant, police seized two firearms, ammunition, controlled drugs, controlled drug utensils, stun guns, and cash.

Cash seized by police in the Dunedin raid. Photo: NZ Police

The man appeared in Dunedin District Court the same day, charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, two counts of failing to provide the passcode to a cell phone and driving while licence suspended.

He has been remanded in custody to next appear on March 26.