Huge haul from campervan as thieves hit vehicles in Dunedin

The new year has delivered a spate of thefts from vehicles in Dunedin, including a massive haul of loot taken from a campervan on the Otago Peninsula.

The six incidents reported in first two days of 2019 have spurred a warning from police to lock cars and keep valuables out of vehicles, or at least out of sight.

Senior Sergeant Ian Temple, of Dunedin, said on Wednesday evening an offender broke into a campervan in Dick Rd, near Papanui Inlet on the peninsula, by smashing a window while the owner was walking on the beach.

The property taken included two Lenovo laptops, one black one silver, two Kindle e-readers, a black Apple iPad, a silver Citizen woman's watch, a custom-made SleepGuard mouthguard designed to prevent the wearer clenching their teeth, and a blue backpack featuring a patch with an image of a dove, and an American Peace Corps flag, Snr Sgt Temple said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a locked vehicle parked up a driveway in Helensburgh road was entered by unknown means, and it was unknown what was taken.

Overnight on Wednesday/Thursday a locked car parked in Blair St, Kenmure was broken into and subject to a "messy search", while that same night an unsecured garage in Stuart St, Roslyn was broken into and coins were stolen from an unlocked car, and a blue/white bicycle was also taken.

The previous night, a car parked in Centennial Ave, Helensburgh, was entered by unknown means, and a set of keys stolen.

Down the road in School St, Kaikorai, yet another car was broken into, and a wallet and some cash were stolen.

Snr Sgt Temple urged residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave valuable items in them if possible, or out of sight if that was unavoidable.

Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.