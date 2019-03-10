KiwiRail truck stolen, crashed into railway fence

PHOTO: Peter Dowden

Police are investigating after a KiwiRail truck was stolen and driven into a railway fence in Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said it received a report at 5.20am that a vehicle had been broken into and had been driven into a fence next to the railway lines under the Jetty St overbridge.

Enquiries were ongoing to locate the offenders.

It was believed there was more than one person involved.

KiwiRail South Island general operations manager Jeanine Benson said its Dunedin infrastructure depot was broken into last night.

The vehicle was moved by the offenders during the break-in, she said.

She referred further comment to police.