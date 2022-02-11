Member of public restrains teen wielding metal pole

A tent-pole-wielding teen had to be restrained by a member of the public at Mosgiel New World yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 17-year-old male used a metal tent pole to assault another male when leaving the supermarket in Hartstonge Ave at 4.30pm.

The altercation spilled out into the middle of the road until a member of the public was able to restrain the assailant.

Youth Aid will follow up the incident.

The victim remained unidentified to police, but it is understood that he was known to his attacker, Snr Sgt Bond said.