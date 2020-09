Fine Wines & Spirits in George St was burgled. Photo: Google

The front window of a Dunedin liquor store was smashed and alcohol was stolen early this morning.

A police spokesman said they was called to Fine Wines & Spirits on George St at about 2.30am.

The offenders, who were four men wearing hooded jumpers, took eight bottles of spirits after smashing the shop's front window, he said.

Inquires were ongoing.