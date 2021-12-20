Mitre 10 arrest starts busy weekend for police

Police said a man used threatening language towards an assistant store manager at Mitre 10. Photo: ODT files

A man was arrested at Mitre 10 Dunedin after he breached his bail and threatened the assistant store manager - just one of many incidents police responded to at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 31-year-old entered the store in Andersons Bay Rd at 5.50pm on Friday.

He breached his bail, breached a trespass notice and used threatening language towards the assistant store manager.

The man was arrested and appeared in court on Saturday, Snr Sgt Bond said.

At 12.10am on Saturday, a couch was found burning in the middle of the intersection of Cosy Dell Rd and Queen St. There were no witnesses to the event and there was no CCTV in the area.

At 1pm, a 43-year-old man went into a premises in South Dunedin without a mask on. When asked to put one on he refused, and was asked to leave.

Snr Sgt Bond said police had to remove him from the premises and trespassed him.

At 12.30am on Sunday, a 29-year-old man was seen trying to jump over the fence at Vault 21 in the Octagon by security and removed from the restaurant after putting up a fight.

When outside, the man fell and fractured his shoulder. Ambulance staff were called and sedated the man before taking him for a head scan.

At noon on Sunday, a tractor towing a bailer uphill caught fire in North Rd, which left police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and a towing company controlling traffic.

The tractor could not be driven and blocked the lane for two hours due to towing complications and debris.

It was suspected that electrical fault caused the damage to the tractor, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Later that day, police had to deal with a group of youths drinking at St Clair Beach.

Snr Sgt Bond said seven male and three female youths were confronted by lifeguards and beachgoers at 6pm after they were caught yelling racist slurs, throwing sand at children and drinking.

Three of the males were located and spoken to by police and would be followed up by Dunedin youth aid staff.

