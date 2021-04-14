Wednesday, 14 April 2021

1.52 pm

More disorder at Dunedin bus hub

    By Hamish MacLean
    There's been a string of incidents involving violence and disorder among youths at the bus hub. Photo: Google Maps
    A teenaged girl got out of a car at the bus hub in Dunedin’s city centre to assault another girl yesterday, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said both teens were located after the incident about 3.15pm, and a 14-year-old girl admitted assaulting a 15-year-old.

    The 14-year-old was being dealt with by police, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

    This latest assault, though "minor", comes after a string of incidents involving violence and disorder among youths that led to the revelation that security cameras installed at the bus hub in Great King St had never been switched on.

    The cameras remained non-operational, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

    But the location of yesterday's alleged incident was opportunistic, he said.

    ‘‘If it didn’t happen there, it would have happened at school or at a sports ground."

    hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

