Name suppression lapses, but charges not laid yet

Police allegedly tried to pull over the Mazda before a crash in South Dunedin which claimed the life of a passenger. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

No driving charges have yet been laid against the four men allegedly involved in the burglary of a Dunedin liquor store which ended in a fatal crash.

The defendants, whose name suppression lapsed yesterday, appeared in the Dunedin District Court having been charged over the break-in at the Bottle-O in Caversham on May 27.

Shortly after the incident, the car the men were in smashed into a power pole, killing 26-year-old Michael McClelland.

The alleged burglars are Hakopa Sonny Taylor (29), Robert Francis Taylor (29), Thomas Bridgman (25) and Jayden Ngaro Maki (27).

The manager of the store told the Otago Daily Times the break-in, which was allegedly committed using "three-foot bolt cutters", happened shortly after 1am on May 27.

The group fled after the store’s alarm activated, then quickly returned to grab $300 of beer, he said.

Police were called to the burglary about 1.25am.

When they arrived they found a "vehicle of interest" nearby and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled the scene.

Less than a minute later, the car crashed into a power pole near Melbourne St, police said.

Mr McClelland died as a result.

Two of the survivors were hospitalised with serious injuries.

Southern district commander Superintendent Paul Basham at the time said the outcome was "the last thing anyone wants".

"Our message to people is quite simple — if you are signalled to stop by police, then stop."

Hakopa Taylor and Maki remained on bail, while Bridgman was declined bail yesterday.

Judge David Robinson allowed Robert Taylor’s release from custody on the basis he did not possess alcohol or drugs and did not contact Mr McClelland’s family.

Maki pleaded not guilty, electing trial by jury, and will be back in court in August.

The other three men will appear again next month when pleas will be entered.

