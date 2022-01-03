Monday, 3 January 2022

10.30 am

Officer assaulted at police station

    By Daisy Hudson
    A man has been charged after punching a police officer in the face as she attempted to arrest him.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 40-year-old man arrived at the Dunedin Central Police Station at 4pm on Sunday, regarding historic matters police wanted to speak to him about.

    When the officer tried to arrest him, he resisted and punched her in the face.

    The officer was assessed by a doctor and had a bruised and swollen jaw.

    The man was due to appear in court today on a number of charges, including assaulting a police officer.

     

     

