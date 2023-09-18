Pair of stolen Subarus spiked

Two allegedly stolen Subarus were spiked outside Milton and on the Manuka Gorge Highway on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin said the two stolen Subarus were being driven through the Balclutha and Clinton area when police spotted them.

One of the stolen Subarus was being driven by a 14-year-old girl and the other a 31-year-old man.

When police attempted to stop the vehicles, both took off.

One vehicle drove on the opposite side of the road to force police to abandon their pursuit, which they did.

The other stolen Subaru took off down side streets in the Balclutha area.

A blue Subaru driven by a 31-year-old man was spotted in Milton and was spiked by police.

The vehicle came to a stop in Springfield Rd and the 31-year-old driver attempted to flee from police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was soon located by police at a nearby address and arrested.

The car had a 28-year-old passenger who stayed in the car when it came to a stop who was also arrested.

The second Subaru, being driven by the 14-year-old, carried on towards Dunedin where they did a petrol drive-off at Z service station in Mosgiel.

Around the same time, the car was driven on to the footpath, Snr Sgt Bond said.

After filling the petrol tank, the car drove south and turned down the Manuka Gorge Highway where it was spiked by police.

The car lost a tyre before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

A 19-year-old man was in the car as a passenger with the teen.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and assaults to police.

She will appear in court at a later date.

Her 19-year-old passenger was also arrested and charged with several charges of failing to stop, two charges with driving while disqualified, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and some historic charges stealing from cars a few days earlier on September 15 and 16.

He will appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

The occupants of the other car were also arrested and charged, with the 31-year-old driver being charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and breach of release conditions.

He will appear in court this morning as well.

The 28-year-old passenger was charged with unlawfully getting into a stolen vehicle and will appear in court on Thursday.

