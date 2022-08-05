Friday, 5 August 2022

Police left frustrated with drink drivers

    By Oscar Francis
    Dunedin drivers who are drinking behind the wheel are being urged by police to curb the cold ones until they get safely home.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were busy doing checkpoints near Brighton about 6pm yesterday.

    A 50-year-old man recorded a breath alcohol level of 353mcg and was issued with a ticket, while a 36-year old man recorded 701mcg, had his license suspended and was given a court date.

    Staff at the checkpoint identified several drivers who were drinking from open boxes of alcohol on their way home.

    The literal drink driving did not leave police impressed.

    "Wait ten minutes until you get home, so that you're concentrating on the journey," was Snr Sgt Bond’s advice.

    Drinking while driving could be dangerous because of more than just intoxication.

    "It can be distracting as well, it’s like having your phone in your hand," Snr Sgt Bond said.

