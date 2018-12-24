Some drivers not getting the message - Dunedin police

A Dunedin police operation over the weekend netted four drink-drivers and two people driving way over the speed limit and police say some drivers are simply not getting the message.

Dunedin police are encouraging motorists to plan ahead and stick to the speed limit following the road policing operation.

Four drivers were stopped for excess breath alcohol at checkpoints across the city on Friday night.

"Sadly, the message is not getting through to some drivers.

"Alcohol is one of the main contributors to death and serious injury on our roads so police will continue to focus on this throughout the holiday period," Otago Coastal road policing team leader Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk said.

“If you’re drinking, organise a sober driver or make use of public transport or courtesy coaches.

Two drivers were also caught "well in excess of the speed limit and will be required to appear in court".

"Over the holiday period, if you’re detected by a safe speed camera exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 4kmh, you will be ticketed, so please slow down.

"There will be a lot of people on the roads so take your time and plan your journey.

"We want everyone to get to their destination safely."