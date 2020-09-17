'Sophisticated' drug set-up in South Dunedin

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a "sophisticated" cannabis growing operation in South Dunedin early today.

Police were called to the address at 12.15am and recovered eight mature cannabis plants, growing equipment, and 154 grams of dried cannabis material, Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The "sophisticated" operation was found in the garage of the property, he said.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with cultivation and possession of cannabis.

He will appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday next week.