Switchblade charge after CBD arrest

A Dunedin man has been charged with possession of a switchblade after a police officer armed with a Taser and a dog handler apprehended him.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a man walking down Great King St carrying a switchblade about 6pm yesterday.
The 27-year-old man was arrested in Moray Place and charged with possession of a knife and disorderly behaviour, Snr Sgt Bond said.