Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Switchblade charge after CBD arrest

    By Oscar Francis
    Police arrest the man in Moray Place. Photo: Supplied
    A Dunedin man has been charged with possession of a switchblade after a police officer armed with a Taser and a dog handler apprehended him.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a man walking down Great King St carrying a switchblade about 6pm yesterday.

    The 27-year-old man was arrested in Moray Place and charged with possession of a knife and disorderly behaviour, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

