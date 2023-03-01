Switchblade charge after CBD arrest

Police arrest the man in Moray Place. Photo: Supplied

A Dunedin man has been charged with possession of a switchblade after a police officer armed with a Taser and a dog handler apprehended him.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a man walking down Great King St carrying a switchblade about 6pm yesterday.

The 27-year-old man was arrested in Moray Place and charged with possession of a knife and disorderly behaviour, Snr Sgt Bond said.

