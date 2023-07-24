Teen dobs himself in after drink-drive ditch crash

A Dunedin teen called police on himself and admitted to drink-driving after ending up in a ditch, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 18-year-old driver called police after crashing in Wakari Rd early yesterday.

The crash occurred at 4.10am on Sunday and ended with the car down a ditch.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 771mcg and has had his licence suspended for 28 days.

He was charged with drink-driving and has been summoned to appear in court.

Police say another teenager was found to be over the limit after he called emergency services after crashing on the same road on Saturday.

Snr Sgt Bond said a 17-year-old lost control of his vehicle and crashed down a bank along Wakari Rd.

The teen pulled himself from the car and called emergency services.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 940mcg and had his licence suspended.

He was referred to Youth Aid.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night police were called to a car crash in Cumberland St.

A 44-year-old man allegedly crashed into a street light at the intersection of Cumberland and Burlington Sts causing significant damage to his vehicle.

The man carried on driving to a city property where police caught up with him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 723mcg and had his licence suspended for 28 days.

The man was charged with careless driving and driving under the influence.

On Saturday at 6.30pm police responded to a crash involving a bus in Roslyn.

Snr Sgt Bond said a 61-year-old woman crashed a Ritchies bus into a parked car, causing it to be written off.

While driving, the woman failed to stay within her lane and hit the back of a parked car, shunting it forward into another parked car.

She said she was distracted looking down at the centre console and fiddling with the controls.

The force of the bus caused one of the parked cars to spin 90 degrees and mount the kerb.