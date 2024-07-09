Teen suffers mouth injury in attack

A Dunedin teenager was left with ‘‘significant cuts’’ to the inside of his mouth after he was allegedly assaulted by a 47-year-old man.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers responded an incident in Hillside Rd at 10.30pm yesterday.

An 18-year-old male and 17-year-old female were walking to a bus stop when the man called out to him.

The 18-year-old intervened and was assaulted by the man, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The teen sustained ‘‘significant cuts’’ to the inside of his mouth.

The man was arrested and an additional threats charge was added while in custody, Snr Sgt Bond said.

