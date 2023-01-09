Trespassed youth assaulted, threw can at security guard

A Dunedin youth has been referred to youth aid after throwing a can of V at a security guard, police say.

Sergeant Matthew Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Pak N’ Save about 2pm on Sunday.

A youth who had previously been trespassed from the store was asked to leave by security, Sgt Lee said.

The youth became aggressive and assaulted the security officers, along with another staff member, by punching, kicking and throwing a can of V at them.

The youth also returned to the store and made further threats of violence, Sgt Lee said.

Police arrested the youth and he has been referred through to Youth Aid.

