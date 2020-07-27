Windscreens smashed in Dunedin over weekend

Angry over an unpaid drug debt, a man decided smashing a car windscreen was his best course of action.

But it also earned him a run in with police.

It was one of several similar incidents in Dunedin in recent days.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said a 24-year-old man smashed a car windscreen with a metal pole on Sunday.

The man, who appeared to be under the influence of something himself, told police the car's owner owed him money for a drug debt.

In another incident, this time on Balmacewen Rd at 1am on Sunday, a 26-year-old man used his vehicle to ram another car twice in what turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

He also smashed its windscreen.

And at 11.55pm on Friday, a man was charged with wilful damage after smashing a car window with his fist outside a pub.

He took off on foot, but was later located and arrested.