Woman 'headbutts cop after crashing into Mosgiel house'

A Dunedin woman headbutted an officer after fleeing when she crashed into a Mosgiel house, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a car crashing into a Church St house about 9.45pm yesterday.

A 38-year-old woman was seen running away from the scene by witnesses, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A police dog team was called to track her and she was arrested for careless driving.

The aftermath of the Church St crash. Photo: Oscar Francis

While in handcuffs, the woman allegedly headbutted an officer, who was not badly injured, Snr Sgt Bond said.

As she was belligerent towards police, officers were not able to complete drink-driving procedures, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman was charged with careless driving, assaulting police and refusing to give a blood sample.

She would appear in the Dunedin district court this morning, Snr Sgt Bond said.