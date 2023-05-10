Woman 'headbutts cop after crashing into Mosgiel house'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Dunedin woman headbutted an officer after fleeing when she crashed into a Mosgiel house, police say.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a car crashing into a Church St house about 9.45pm yesterday.
A 38-year-old woman was seen running away from the scene by witnesses, Snr Sgt Bond said.
A police dog team was called to track her and she was arrested for careless driving.
As she was belligerent towards police, officers were not able to complete drink-driving procedures, Snr Sgt Bond said.
The woman was charged with careless driving, assaulting police and refusing to give a blood sample.
She would appear in the Dunedin district court this morning, Snr Sgt Bond said.